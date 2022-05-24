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【Ukraine Rescue】 05/21/2022 Constantine, a Ukrainian refugee: The society now is money-first consumerism, where a few people and the media make decisions for everyone. We must use modern technology to build a creative society, delegating power to the people, and unite the people with the love of peace. He thanked the NFSC people for their help to the Ukrainians and thanked Gettr for letting the world know the truth.