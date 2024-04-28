Artillerymen of the "Center" group Destroyed the Position where Ukrainian Drone Operators were Hiding

Artillerymen of the "Center" group destroyed the Position in which the drone operators were hiding
Ukrainian militants mistakenly thought that this was a good shelter from which they could launch kamikaze drones with impunity. As a result of the arrival, now they won’t launch
