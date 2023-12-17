Israeli Forces Bulldozed Tents as (Housing & Crushing Displaced Palestinians Inside) near Kamal Adwan Hospital on Saturday

Israeli forces bulldozed tents housing displaced Palestinians near Kamal Adwan Hospital on Saturday, according to Al Jazeera Arabic's live reporting, resulting in people being crushed alive. Hundreds had sought shelter in these tents after being displaced from their homes.

Euro-Med Monitor has demanded an independent inquiry into the incident, stating that some displaced Palestinians were buried and crushed alive.

The organisation cited confirmations from medics in Gaza who witnessed Israeli forces burying and crushing Palestinians before leaving the area.

#Israel #Palestine (as of 00:00 GMT, 17 December)

2. Al Jazeera has referred the “assassination” of its journalist Samer Abu Daqqa to the International Criminal Court.

3. The families of hostages held in Gaza called on Israel on Saturday to stop fighting and make a deal to secure their release after the army admitted “mistakenly” killing three captives in the Palestinian territory.

4. In the occupied West Bank, three Palestinians, including a teenager, were killed by Israeli gunfire in separate incidents, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

5. The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem has condemned the killing of a Christian mother and daughter who had taken refuge in a Catholic church complex in Gaza.

6. Unrwa said on Saturday that there have been at least 150 hits on UN facilities in the enclave carried out by Israel.

7. The manager of Gaza’s Al-Awda Hospital said on Saturday that no aid or supplies have reached the hospital for 67 days.

8. Israeli forces bombed the Young Men’s Christian Association in Gaza on Saturday, where hundreds of Palestinians were sheltering.