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Making a Body Lotion- Steps from Beginning to End- Natural Skincare Formulation
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67 views • April 10, 2022
Steps from start to finish making a body lotion. This formula uses the emulsifier Ritamulse SCG from Formulator Sample Shop. There are 5 phases in this formulation: heated oil phase, heated water phase, cool down water phase, cool down oil phase and preservative. I used my homogenizer from Misceo to emulsify.
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