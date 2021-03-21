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When Google/Skynet AI runs the Coming Simulation of Mankind (The Matrix)
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200 views • March 21, 2021
With artificial intelligence rapidly developing, able to evaluate immeasurable amounts of data, and 5G speeds arriving, imagine mankind micro-chipped and everything that we utter will be communicated to the Skynet/Google layer of artificial intelligence, and we can be vaporized within seconds of uttering wrong think.
Those that run the AI will be able to conduct simulations on all of humanity by merely amending the software slightly.
#AI #skynet #futurology
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Those that run the AI will be able to conduct simulations on all of humanity by merely amending the software slightly.
#AI #skynet #futurology
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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