Surrogacy – if children become a commodity

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More than ever, the need to live as a family frequently arises in same-sex
unions. The very natural desire to have a child becomes strong, but this cannot
be brought about naturally. This circumstance has led to a flourishing market
for reproductive clinics with so-called “surrogate mothers” who give birth to
children. These clinics make a fortune. The children are degraded to a
“commodity” and the demand for this kind of human trafficking is high.
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