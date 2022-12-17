TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. Part 3 of 3, Realities vs. FAKE NEW$-CNN. Russian Exchange. Dec. 11.

Elon Musk continues to clean house at Twitter, where many former FBI and CIA agents have found their post-retirement positions--except that they do not appear to have actually retired but rather continued their efforts in a different guise.

Officers in the Twitter censorship hierarchy are also getting the boot, which is all to the good.

CNN's viewership has sunk to about 500,000, which is far behind FOX and other networks, no doubt because it has taken a leading role in promoting one hoax after another and the public no longer finds CNN to be credible.

And the reason Brittany Griner was swapped instead of a US Marine with a distinguished record appears to have been to pacify the LGBT+ community here in the USA.

It's quite disgusting, especially when Brittany turns out to be a transgender man! Surprise! Surprise!