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We Have Days to Turn This Around Before There's an Irrevocable Global Depression - FULL SHOW 4/23/20
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184 views • April 23, 2020
But there’s hope just over the horizon. Watch live as we reveal the real problems globally that the media has underreported, especially the negative oil prices and the risk of corporate farm closures due to Covid-19 which could trigger food shortages worldwide.
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