Autism couldn’t keep that joke held in… Elon Musk
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1344 followers
0
234 views • 1 day ago

Autism couldn't keep that joke held in… Elon Musk

Musk at Davos: AI tycoons replace bankers but globalist agenda remains unshaken 

Elon Musk wasn’t expected at the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos — but the day after US President Donald Trump’s speech, the Tesla CEO suddenly appeared on the schedule.

Still think Musk isn’t in the globalist club? Think again:

🔴 Musk has not attended the WEF for years, with US media wondering whether one of the world's richest men had snubbed the gathering – or vice-versa. Musk said in 2022 he didn't consider the WEF "diabolical" but the forum is just "boring"

🔴 But in 2023, Musk hired former WEF taskforce chairman Linda Yaccarino as CEO of X – only for her to resign in July 2025

🔴 Musk is a vocal advocate of transhumanism — a key globalist vision — aiming to create ‘superhumans’ through Neuralink’s brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) connected to AI. It aligns with WEF founder Klaus Schwab’s vision of human augmentation: fusing body, mind and technology through AI, genetic editing and neural prosthetics

 🔴 The Tesla chief is an ardent advocate of cryptocurrencies over national fiat currencies. Compare that with Nicholas Rockefeller's concept of a microchipped society with digital assets instead of cash 

🔴 Musk’s DOGE initiative, backed by Trump, gave AI tech moguls access to US government data on US citizens, prompting fears of ‘digital prison’-style control 

🔴 Musk — part of the so-called ‘PayPal mafia’ along with Peter Thiel and Ken Howery — loves the idea of grabbing Greenland, as tech moguls want to turn the icy island into a hub for their new ‘digital nations’ – designed to replace traditional nation-states and run by ‘king-CEOs’

🔴 Musk is said to be part of Thiel's super-secretive Dialog forum – dubbed as ‘tech Bilderberg’ – that brings together US and global corporate leaders, academics and politicians. Founded in 2006, the forum has significantly expanded, seeking to ramp up its influence on US politics, Axios reports

Elon Musk’s surprise visit to Davos shows the globalist vision remains dominant — only now AI tech tycoons are replacing the once-omnipotent bankers at the helm.


👍 @geopolitics_prime

politicseventscurrent
