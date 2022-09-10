Glenn: Why you MUST stand now & draw a LINE IN THE SAND

Glenn Beck
Sep 9, 2022 It’s time we PEACEFULLY draw a line in the sand, Glenn says, and declare to the world we’re only willing to do things the right way. In this clip, Glenn describes how one group of pastors and churches are doing just that. So what will YOU do to stand? Because we were all born for these times, Glenn says, and we’re currently being tested. So, can you be the person you were born to be?
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ap5Q15hWFvY
