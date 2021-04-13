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“WE WILL NOT COMPLY!”
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630 views • April 13, 2021
“WE WILL NOT COMPLY!”
Business owners are joining millions around the world as they draw their line in the sand when it comes to medical tyranny & industrial takeovers by saying NO to masks, NO to vaccine passports, & NO lockdown mandates taking place under the guise of #Covid19 safety.
#StandUp #MedicalTyranny #GovernmentMandates #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: April 13, 2021
Business owners are joining millions around the world as they draw their line in the sand when it comes to medical tyranny & industrial takeovers by saying NO to masks, NO to vaccine passports, & NO lockdown mandates taking place under the guise of #Covid19 safety.
#StandUp #MedicalTyranny #GovernmentMandates #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: April 13, 2021
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