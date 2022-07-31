The Significance of the Passage of the CHIPS and Science Act

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https://gnews.org/post/p11tz2eca
07/29/2022 Both the Senate and the House passed the CHIPS and Science Act this week. House speaker Nancy Pelosi stated that the CHIPS bill will safeguard the US national and economic security, as well as turbocharge American innovation. It helps lower costs for consumers, create good paying union jobs, and reduces US dependence on foreign manufacturers