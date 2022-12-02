Joel Salatin - Polyface Farms World-Renown "Lunatic Farmer"

Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Joel Salatin is joining us. Joel Salatin, 64, calls himself a Christian libertarian environmentalist capitalist lunatic farmer. Others who like him call him the most famous farmer in the world, the high priest of the pasture, and the most eclectic thinker from Virginia since Thomas Jefferson. Those who don’t like him call him a bio-terrorist, Typhoid Mary, charlatan, and starvation advocate.





With a room full of debate trophies from high school and college days, 15 published books, and a thriving multi-generational family farm, he draws on a lifetime of food, farming and fantasy to entertain and inspire audiences around the world. He’s as comfortable moving cows in a pasture as addressing CEOs in a Wall Street business conference.





His wide-ranging topics include nitty-gritty how-to for profitable regenerative farming as well as cultural philosophy like orthodoxy vs. heresy. A wordsmith and master communicator, he moves audiences from laughs one minute to tears the next, from frustration to hopefulness. Often receiving standing ovations, he prefers the word performance rather than presentation to describe his lectures. Learn More About Joel at https://www.polyfacefarms.com/





Please welcome Joel Salatin to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.





👍 - Like Our Content? Help Us Grow! (Tip/Donate) https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/donate/





🤝 - Love Freedom? Support Our Sponsors! https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/shop-support/

(High Quality Storable Food, Seeds, Water Filtration, Air Filtration, Minerals, Supplements, Coffee And More)





❤️ - Want More Info? Become An Exclusive Member And Supporter! https://locals.com/member/TammyGarcia





🤜 - Connect With Tammy On All Video, Podcast & Social Platforms https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/connect-with-tammy/





🏃‍♀️ - Visit Tammy's Websites Here - 🏃‍♀️

.

🎙 - https://naturallyinspiredpodcast.com

.

🔥 - https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com

.

✍️ - https://naturallyinspiredreport.com

.

❤️ - https://locals.com/member/TammyGarcia





Naturally Inspired Media participates in various affiliate programs and therefore may be eligible for commissions via ads, links, and/or images shared on this post.





#JoelSalatin #Polyface #Farms #Lunatic #Farmer #Regenerative #Farming #Environmentalist #Capitalist #Christian #Libertarian #Covid #Virus #Vaccine #Pandemic #Mask #Mandate #Lockdown #NaturalHealth #Movement #Mindset #Minerals #HealthFreedom #MedicalFreedom #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast





Joel Salatin Polyface Farms Lunatic Farmer Regenerative Farming Environmentalist Capitalist Christian Libertarian Covid Virus Vaccine Pandemic Mask Mandate Lockdown Natural Health Movement Mindset Minerals Health Freedom Medical Freedom Tammy Cuthbert Garcia Naturally Inspired Podcast



