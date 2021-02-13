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Lee Ashcroft Testimony on Andreas Seed Oils
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58 views • February 13, 2021
The results clients are having are impressive. Listen or Read Lee Ashcroft's results.
The Andreas Seed Oils delivered structurally intact omega 3 and 6 oils in their unoxidized state. Taking a combination of Black Cumin Seed, Flaxseed, 5 Seed Blend at a rate of 1 tsp. of each 3x
The Andreas Seed Oils delivered structurally intact omega 3 and 6 oils in their unoxidized state. Taking a combination of Black Cumin Seed, Flaxseed, 5 Seed Blend at a rate of 1 tsp. of each 3x
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