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Boris Johnson's Incoherent Vxxxs Policy
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40 views • October 27, 2021
Boris Johnson's Incoherent Vaccine Policy
This is an excerpt taken from the show. UK Column News - 25th October 2021
The full show is found here with an extensive running order:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pZSf8vA0ACuU/
More news https://www.ukcolumn.org
Sources:
*************
CVS Report Week 42: - https://bit.ly/3Cd2fqH
This is an excerpt taken from the show. UK Column News - 25th October 2021
The full show is found here with an extensive running order:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pZSf8vA0ACuU/
More news https://www.ukcolumn.org
Sources:
*************
CVS Report Week 42: - https://bit.ly/3Cd2fqH
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