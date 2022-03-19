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Devolution Part 8 - How & When, Patel Patriot, 8 Aug 2021
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44 views • March 19, 2022
𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭 8 — 𝐇𝐨𝐰 & 𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐧, 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐭, 8 𝐀𝐮𝐠 2021
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/d...
Patrick Gunnels starts reading Devolution right away at 0:00.
The Battlefield
"I’ve discussed many times already that the Military would be the only ones to win this war for Trump due to the CCP infiltrating so many of our institutions including the highest levels of our government and government agencies. ... There are many fronts that this war is fought on and all those fronts converged on November 3rd. The election was the most important “battle"."
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/d...
Patrick Gunnels starts reading Devolution right away at 0:00.
The Battlefield
"I’ve discussed many times already that the Military would be the only ones to win this war for Trump due to the CCP infiltrating so many of our institutions including the highest levels of our government and government agencies. ... There are many fronts that this war is fought on and all those fronts converged on November 3rd. The election was the most important “battle"."
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