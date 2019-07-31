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Gentiles and When Will Jesus Return?
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20 views • July 31, 2019
The Apostle Paul wrote that the return of Jesus should be a comfort to Christians. But when, according to the words of Jesus and the Apostle Paul will Jesus return? What is the relationship of Matthew 24:14 to the Great Tribulation? Is only a witness needed for Jesus to return? Or do the full number of Gentiles need to come in first? What will be the role of Gentiles converted in this age after Jesus returns to establish the Kingdom of God? What have Church of God leaders written about Romans 11? What does the Bible teach must happen before Jesus returns? Dr. Thiel addresses these issues and more.
A written article of related interest is available titled "What About Romans 11:25 and the Full Number of the Gentiles?" URL: https://www.ccog.org/what-about-romans-1125-and-the-full-number-of-the-gentiles/
Two books mentioned are available free online "The Gospel of the Kingdom of God " URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/GospeloftheKingdomofGod.pdf and "Universal OFFER of Salvation, Apokatastasis: Can God save the lost in an age to come? Hundreds of scriptures reveal God’s plan of salvation" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/universal-offer-of-salvation-apokatastasis.pdf
A written article of related interest is available titled "What About Romans 11:25 and the Full Number of the Gentiles?" URL: https://www.ccog.org/what-about-romans-1125-and-the-full-number-of-the-gentiles/
Two books mentioned are available free online "The Gospel of the Kingdom of God " URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/GospeloftheKingdomofGod.pdf and "Universal OFFER of Salvation, Apokatastasis: Can God save the lost in an age to come? Hundreds of scriptures reveal God’s plan of salvation" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/universal-offer-of-salvation-apokatastasis.pdf
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