We have the cures, now we need a government that will release them!

Dr Judy Mikovits: This piece of paper here says Leidos Biomedical. And it has the shipment. You know the last chapter of Plague of Corruption. Maybe there's one last story I should tell you that I told Bobby Kennedy in 2019 in October. Oh, wait a minute. Here's the freezer list of every single one of their bioweapons for 40 years. Do you want the proof in your hand, in Trump's hand and let him have every bit of this. We'll show you where the cures are. They're right here. Every word we say this. I'll bring them with me and give them to General Flynn.

Clay Clark: He needs them!

Dr Judy Mikovits: Then I won't speak conspiracy! I'll give you proof, hunny. It'll get Peter Navarro out of jail.

—-

This is the cover of "Plague" and they changed it very quickly, so you couldn't see that we knew this in 2014. That's the last chapter of "Plague of Corruption." Maybe there's one last story I should tell you. We have ALL the proof and we have ALL the healing in the freezer. I've got the freezers. It's secure, folks.





Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - May 2024

Full interview on InfoWars with Alex Jones with guest Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD: https://banned.video/watch?id=663fd04078899f2dda4d946c (05/11/2024)

Full interview with Clay Clark: https://rumble.com/v4tztwu-dr.-judy-mikovits-why-is-chris-cuomo-now.html (05/08/2024)