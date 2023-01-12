HERE WE GO!! ONE WORLD RELIGION _ The Abraham Accords Summit _ The New Religion _ Chrislam

The new religion pushed today is called the one world religion. The Abrahamic Family House is the Chrislam Center, which includes a Jewish Center. He calls it Chrislam because the Roman Catholic Church as well as Islamic Iman signed their declaration of human fraternity not long ago. The Abraham Accord Global Leadership Summit celebrates traditional family values that just took place in Rome of all places. Mirrored
