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Tactical Gearz TG Saint T Titanium Handle Tanto EDC knife
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53 views • April 02, 2021
( 440 class Stainless was what I was thinking of)
I am swapping out my Kunwu Orion for a new Titanium EDC tanto from Tactical Gearz. She came in about half the price of my Orion and seems on the once over to be a nice knife. I will of course carry it and beat the shit out of it since its my EDC blade. Titanium framed (T4 i think ) with a CPM D2 tool steel blade we'll see how she holds up to everyday wear and tear. At less then half the price of my Jap super steel Kunwu I think I can retire her now since she was a limited edition 1st run. I'll update on the new knife if there are any issues otherwise it's all SOP and S&G my friends.
Thanks for watching liking and sharing
Be the big 3 folks ( happy, healthy and safe)
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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I am swapping out my Kunwu Orion for a new Titanium EDC tanto from Tactical Gearz. She came in about half the price of my Orion and seems on the once over to be a nice knife. I will of course carry it and beat the shit out of it since its my EDC blade. Titanium framed (T4 i think ) with a CPM D2 tool steel blade we'll see how she holds up to everyday wear and tear. At less then half the price of my Jap super steel Kunwu I think I can retire her now since she was a limited edition 1st run. I'll update on the new knife if there are any issues otherwise it's all SOP and S&G my friends.
Thanks for watching liking and sharing
Be the big 3 folks ( happy, healthy and safe)
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://mewe.com/i/beerandgear
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