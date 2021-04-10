BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SHOCK REPORT: Children In Texas Migrant Camp Are Engaging In Sexual Activity
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2285 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
123 views • April 10, 2021
Children, even brothers and sisters, are reportedly engaged in sexual acts with each other in the migrant facilities housing thousands of illegal aliens in McAllen, Texas.

The American people would be shocked to see the inhumane conditions of the tent-camps used to detain thousands of migrants flooding across the U.S. border under the Biden administration, a source from inside the facility warned InfoWars host Owen Shroyer.

Biden waived FBI background checks on caregivers of kids crossing the U.S.-Mexico border without their parents or legal guardians on Saturday, Associated Press reports.

It’s unclear whether the unaccompanied minors are being placed with caregivers who are their family, traffickers, or cartel, Shroyer cautions.

“We still don’t even know if these children are with their parents or who they’re with. And they’re getting put into hotels with these people,” he said.
Keywords
childrentexasborder crisisillegal immigrantsmolestationbiden admin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Pentagon&#8217;s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won&#8217;t Win the War

The Pentagon’s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won’t Win the War

Mike Adams
Zelensky Says Ukraine Got No Warning Before Russian Strikes; Trump Denies Intel Cut-Off

Zelensky Says Ukraine Got No Warning Before Russian Strikes; Trump Denies Intel Cut-Off

Garrison Vance
The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

Mike Adams
A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

Lance D Johnson
The Age of Incompetence: We&#8217;re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

The Age of Incompetence: We’re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

Mike Adams
Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy