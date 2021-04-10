SHOCK REPORT: Children In Texas Migrant Camp Are Engaging In Sexual Activity

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The American people would be shocked to see the inhumane conditions of the tent-camps used to detain thousands of migrants flooding across the U.S. border under the Biden administration, a source from inside the facility warned InfoWars host Owen Shroyer.
Biden waived FBI background checks on caregivers of kids crossing the U.S.-Mexico border without their parents or legal guardians on Saturday, Associated Press reports.
It’s unclear whether the unaccompanied minors are being placed with caregivers who are their family, traffickers, or cartel, Shroyer cautions.
“We still don’t even know if these children are with their parents or who they’re with. And they’re getting put into hotels with these people,” he said.