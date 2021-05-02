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Keto Peanut Butter Bark
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284 views • May 02, 2021
Delicious Keto Desserts don't have to take lots of time! Try this super simple Peanut Butter Bark. Depending on how ambitious you are, you can keep it simple with some Cacao nibs or spruce it up with chocolate drizzle! The only question is...how long will this last in your freezer?!
▶ Get Your Custom Keto Diet Guide From Here Now https://bit.ly/3wKAof5
Recipe:
1/4 C Peanut Butter (or other Nut Butter)
1/4 C Butter
1 teaspoon Vanilla
1 C Sliced Almonds
1 Squirt Liquid Stevia
1 T Keto Friendly Sweetener ( We used an Allulose Erythritol blend)
Warm up Peanut Butter and Butter in microwave (30 seconds+) or on the stove.
Add in remaining ingredients and stir! Flatten between two pieces of parchment paper.
Freeze for 30-45 min before eating. We prefer to store in the freezer!
▶ Get your free PDF cookbook (Deliciously Easy Keto) https://bit.ly/2SjNlwF
▶ Get Your Custom Keto Diet Guide From Here Now https://bit.ly/3wKAof5
Recipe:
1/4 C Peanut Butter (or other Nut Butter)
1/4 C Butter
1 teaspoon Vanilla
1 C Sliced Almonds
1 Squirt Liquid Stevia
1 T Keto Friendly Sweetener ( We used an Allulose Erythritol blend)
Warm up Peanut Butter and Butter in microwave (30 seconds+) or on the stove.
Add in remaining ingredients and stir! Flatten between two pieces of parchment paper.
Freeze for 30-45 min before eating. We prefer to store in the freezer!
▶ Get your free PDF cookbook (Deliciously Easy Keto) https://bit.ly/2SjNlwF
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