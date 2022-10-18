PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - DR. ANA MARIA MIHALCEA (MD) PhD AND GUEST TESSA LENA 18TH OCTOBER 2022

Dr. Ana’s Science of Light Show on People-to-People Radio





Facing Transhumanism





Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD interviews Tessa Lena, Activist, Musician, Artist about the emotional and spiritual challenge of facing the threat of Transhumanism. Tessa can be found at https://tessalena.com/ and https://tessa.substack.com/.





Dr. Ana Mihalcea is a board-certified Internal Medicine Physician and President of AM Medical LLC, an integrative health clinic with a focus on anti-aging and reversal of all diseases. Dr. Ana is the Award-winning Author of the book “Light Medicine – A New Paradigm – The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity”. She is also an advocate for medical freedom.

For more information on

Light Medicine – A New Paradigm – The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity

www.arthemasophiapublishing.com

Dr. Ana’s Substack Newsletter – discussing topics like dangers of C19 injectables, Long Covid and vax injury reversal and more

https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/



