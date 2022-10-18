Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - DR. ANA MARIA MIHALCEA (MD) PhD AND GUEST TESSA LENA 18TH OCTOBER 2022
193 views
channel image
PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO
Published a month ago |

Dr. Ana’s Science of Light Show on People-to-People Radio


Facing Transhumanism


Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD interviews Tessa Lena, Activist, Musician, Artist about the emotional and spiritual challenge of facing the threat of Transhumanism. Tessa can be found at https://tessalena.com/ and https://tessa.substack.com/.


Dr. Ana Mihalcea is a board-certified Internal Medicine Physician and President of AM Medical LLC, an integrative health clinic with a focus on anti-aging and reversal of all diseases. Dr. Ana is the Award-winning Author of the book “Light Medicine – A New Paradigm – The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity”. She is also an advocate for medical freedom.

For more information on

Light Medicine – A New Paradigm – The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity

www.arthemasophiapublishing.com

Dr. Ana’s Substack Newsletter – discussing topics like dangers of C19 injectables, Long Covid and vax injury reversal and more

https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/


Keywords
vaccinesgeoengineeringfematyrannyworld health organisationworld depopulationdeath jabs

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket