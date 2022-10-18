PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - DR. ANA MARIA MIHALCEA (MD) PhD AND GUEST TESSA LENA 18TH OCTOBER 2022

Dr. Ana’s Science of Light Show on People-to-People Radio
Facing Transhumanism
Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD interviews Tessa Lena, Activist, Musician, Artist about the emotional and spiritual challenge of facing the threat of Transhumanism. Tessa can be found at https://tessalena.com/ and https://tessa.substack.com/.
Dr. Ana Mihalcea is a board-certified Internal Medicine Physician and President of AM Medical LLC, an integrative health clinic with a focus on anti-aging and reversal of all diseases. Dr. Ana is the Award-winning Author of the book “Light Medicine – A New Paradigm – The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity”. She is also an advocate for medical freedom.
For more information on
Light Medicine – A New Paradigm – The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity
www.arthemasophiapublishing.com
Dr. Ana’s Substack Newsletter – discussing topics like dangers of C19 injectables, Long Covid and vax injury reversal and more
https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.