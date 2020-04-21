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What Jesus said about the Mark of the Beast
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60 views • April 21, 2020
The Bible and specifically the Book of Revelation (which is the last book of the bible) talks about something called the mark of the beast. It says, without this mark you cannot buy or sell. It has been assumed that the rest of the bible does not talk about the mark of the beast. It is even assumed that Jesus never talked anything about the mark of the beast. Or did He? The book of Revelation says, "here is wisdom". What wisdom is this? We believe it is the wisdom that Jesus talked about found in the gospels (Matthew, Mark, Luke and John). In the sermon on the mount, from the book of Matthew, there is a very important clue to understanding Bible prophecy. We have found an amazing correlation between the mark of the beast which is mentioned in the Book of Revelation, and the four gospels.
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