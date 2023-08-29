Create New Account
Abomination of Desolation Set Up On 30 Aug 2023
2Corinthians211
Published a day ago

This an urgent message from our Lord Jesus Christ regarding the 1290 days prophesy in Daniel 12:11-12.  The Abomination of Desolation will be set up on 30 Aug 2023.  Blessed is he who waits and comes to the 1,335 days.

