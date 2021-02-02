Atlantic Underground Podcast Episode #36 Guest (Gareth Icke)

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#garethicke #atlanticundergroundpodcast
Today’s guest is Gareth Icke. Gareth is a very talented musician who has a very open and forward approach to the truth. A well accomplished football player,songwriter, author, film maker, and activist, with his brother he has an amazing platform” Ickeonic The Alternative Media” that gives a real education to its viewers by offering up the stories behind the hidden histories and much more.
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The views expressed by guests on this podcast are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Atlantic Underground Podcast.
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