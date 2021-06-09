BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SACRIFICING LIBERTY DOCUSERIES The coverup began immediately and has continued since 1967. Until now! The aging survivors have finally told their true story.
Self-Government
Self-Government
911 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
58 views • June 09, 2021
The true story of the USS. Liberty is more shocking than any spy novel written by Tom Clancy. The most top-secret spy ship in the world. Its client was the NSA. The ship and its 294 U.S. Navy sailors were rushed to the Mediterranean Sea. Only the White House and Pentagon knew that Israel was ready to attack Arab nations. The USS. Liberty was deliberately sent into a kill zone. The casualties were staggering: 34 killed and 174 wounded. The coverup began immediately and has continued since 1967. Until now! The aging survivors have finally told their true story. Sacrificing Liberty sets the record straight.

The truth told for the first time about Israel’s massacre of U.S.S. Liberty crewmen.
Lost video footage seen for the first time in decades.
Shocking first-time eye-witness testimony from the men who survived on June 8, 1967.
Gut-wrenching descriptions of the carnage unleashed by Israeli gunboats, warplanes, and submarines.
Connecting the dots that link LBJ to a failed false flag operation to start a war with Egypt.
Heart-breaking descriptions of human body recovery.
Uncensored U.S.S. Liberty crewmen telling their true stories for the first time in 53 years.
The role of Senator John McCain’s father in the government coverup.
The uncovering of LBJ’s Mossad mistress in the White House.
The fuse that lit the fire of war in the Middle East that is still burning today.
How brave American men prevented a nuclear war by refusing to die on June 8, 1967.


'Sacrificing Liberty': Best Series Ever for the Truth of the Israeli attack on the USS Liberty
Phillip Nelson
"Remember The Liberty"

Sacrificing Liberty has given me what my heart has needed. The truth has finally been told
Phillip Tourney "USS Liberty Veteran"

This series nails a monumental lie promoted by Israel and the U.S. - their callous denial of complicity in a brutal mass murder in the Mediterranean that changed the Middle East forever.
Peter Hounam "Operation Cyanide"

Sacrificing Liberty" is the best documentary series I have ever seen.
Moe Shafer "USS Liberty Veteran"


A FOUR EPISODE DOCUSERIES
ReplayReplay
Mute
Current Time4:25
/
Duration Time4:25

SETTINGSHDFullscreenFullscreen
THE MOVIE
Four Episode Docuseries
DIRECTOR:
Matthew Skow
GENRE:
Docuseries
PRODUCER:
TruHistory
The true story of the USS. Liberty is more shocking than any spy novel written by Tom Clancy. The most top-secret spy ship in the world. Its client was the NSA. The ship and its 294 U.S. Navy sailors were rushed to the Mediterranean Sea. Only the White House and Pentagon knew that Israel was ready to attack Arab nations. The USS. Liberty was deliberately sent into a kill zone. The casualties were staggering: 34 killed and 174 wounded. The coverup began immediately and has continued since 1967. Until now! The aging survivors have finally told their true story. Sacrificing Liberty sets the record straight.

The truth told for the first time about Israel’s massacre of U.S.S. Liberty crewmen.
Lost video footage seen for the first time in decades.
Shocking first-time eye-witness testimony from the men who survived on June 8, 1967.
Gut-wrenching descriptions of the carnage unleashed by Israeli gunboats, warplanes, and submarines.
Connecting the dots that link LBJ to a failed false flag operation to start a war with Egypt.
Heart-breaking descriptions of human body recovery.
Uncensored U.S.S. Liberty crewmen telling their true stories for the first time in 53 years.
The role of Senator John McCain’s father in the government coverup.
The uncovering of LBJ’s Mossad mistress in the White House.
The fuse that lit the fire of war in the Middle East that is still burning today.
How brave American men prevented a nuclear war by refusing to die on June 8, 1967.
'Sacrificing Liberty': Best Series Ever for the Truth of the Israeli attack on the USS Liberty
Phillip Nelson
"Remember The Liberty"
Sacrificing Liberty has given me what my heart has needed. The truth has finally been told
Phillip Tourney "USS Liberty Veteran"
This series nails a monumental lie promoted by Israel and the U.S. - their callous denial of complicity in a brutal mass murder in the Mediterranean that changed the Middle East forever.
Peter Hounam "Operation Cyanide"
Sacrificing Liberty" is the best documentary series I have ever seen.
Moe Shafer "USS Liberty Veteran"
Sacrificing Liberty reveals the masterminds behind LBJ's failed false flag on the USS Liberty.
Larry Bowen "USS Liberty Veteran"

THE INCREDIBLE TRUE STORY
One Of The Most Controversial Coverup’s In American History
May, 24, 1967
Pentagon orders USS Liberty, the military's most advanced intelligence-gathering ship, to sail for Eastern Mediterranean Sea from Ivory Coast capital, Abidjan
June 5, 1967
Israel launches surprise attack against Egypt, starting the Six Day War
June 7, 1967
USS Liberty arrives off the coast of Egypt, begins patrolling unsuspectedly in international waters
Keywords
treasonfbiciafox newssean hannitydojluciferianismmsnbcanderson coopercbsseditionabcliarsoperation mockingbirdnprsubversivenews-maxccncia control of mainstream mediaintelligent communitycontrolled opposition media
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Calls for Ukraine to Elect New President, Citing Refusal of Peace Deals

Trump Calls for Ukraine to Elect New President, Citing Refusal of Peace Deals

Garrison Vance
Palestinian Authority Confirms Postponement of First Parliamentary Elections in 20 Years

Palestinian Authority Confirms Postponement of First Parliamentary Elections in 20 Years

Garrison Vance
Trump Just Begged Putin for a Diesel Bailout: The Energy Crisis Is Here and It&#8217;s Going to Get Worse

Trump Just Begged Putin for a Diesel Bailout: The Energy Crisis Is Here and It’s Going to Get Worse

Mike Adams
The MAHA Mirage: Why I&#8217;m Done Waiting for Political Saviors To Keep Their Promises

The MAHA Mirage: Why I’m Done Waiting for Political Saviors To Keep Their Promises

Mike Adams
U.S. Escalates Pressure on International Criminal Court With New Sanctions

U.S. Escalates Pressure on International Criminal Court With New Sanctions

Garrison Vance
MAHA Promises Scorecard Finds Most Trump Health Pledges Unmet, Author Says

MAHA Promises Scorecard Finds Most Trump Health Pledges Unmet, Author Says

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy