SACRIFICING LIBERTY DOCUSERIES The coverup began immediately and has continued since 1967. Until now! The aging survivors have finally told their true story.

The true story of the USS. Liberty is more shocking than any spy novel written by Tom Clancy. The most top-secret spy ship in the world. Its client was the NSA. The ship and its 294 U.S. Navy sailors were rushed to the Mediterranean Sea. Only the White House and Pentagon knew that Israel was ready to attack Arab nations. The USS. Liberty was deliberately sent into a kill zone. The casualties were staggering: 34 killed and 174 wounded. The coverup began immediately and has continued since 1967. Until now! The aging survivors have finally told their true story. Sacrificing Liberty sets the record straight.



The truth told for the first time about Israel’s massacre of U.S.S. Liberty crewmen.

Lost video footage seen for the first time in decades.

Shocking first-time eye-witness testimony from the men who survived on June 8, 1967.

Gut-wrenching descriptions of the carnage unleashed by Israeli gunboats, warplanes, and submarines.

Connecting the dots that link LBJ to a failed false flag operation to start a war with Egypt.

Heart-breaking descriptions of human body recovery.

Uncensored U.S.S. Liberty crewmen telling their true stories for the first time in 53 years.

The role of Senator John McCain’s father in the government coverup.

The uncovering of LBJ’s Mossad mistress in the White House.

The fuse that lit the fire of war in the Middle East that is still burning today.

How brave American men prevented a nuclear war by refusing to die on June 8, 1967.





'Sacrificing Liberty': Best Series Ever for the Truth of the Israeli attack on the USS Liberty

Phillip Nelson

"Remember The Liberty"



Sacrificing Liberty has given me what my heart has needed. The truth has finally been told

Phillip Tourney "USS Liberty Veteran"



This series nails a monumental lie promoted by Israel and the U.S. - their callous denial of complicity in a brutal mass murder in the Mediterranean that changed the Middle East forever.

Peter Hounam "Operation Cyanide"



Sacrificing Liberty" is the best documentary series I have ever seen.

Moe Shafer "USS Liberty Veteran"





A FOUR EPISODE DOCUSERIES

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Current Time4:25

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Duration Time4:25



SETTINGSHDFullscreenFullscreen

THE MOVIE

Four Episode Docuseries

DIRECTOR:

Matthew Skow

GENRE:

Docuseries

PRODUCER:

TruHistory

The true story of the USS. Liberty is more shocking than any spy novel written by Tom Clancy. The most top-secret spy ship in the world. Its client was the NSA. The ship and its 294 U.S. Navy sailors were rushed to the Mediterranean Sea. Only the White House and Pentagon knew that Israel was ready to attack Arab nations. The USS. Liberty was deliberately sent into a kill zone. The casualties were staggering: 34 killed and 174 wounded. The coverup began immediately and has continued since 1967. Until now! The aging survivors have finally told their true story. Sacrificing Liberty sets the record straight.



The truth told for the first time about Israel’s massacre of U.S.S. Liberty crewmen.

Lost video footage seen for the first time in decades.

Shocking first-time eye-witness testimony from the men who survived on June 8, 1967.

Gut-wrenching descriptions of the carnage unleashed by Israeli gunboats, warplanes, and submarines.

Connecting the dots that link LBJ to a failed false flag operation to start a war with Egypt.

Heart-breaking descriptions of human body recovery.

Uncensored U.S.S. Liberty crewmen telling their true stories for the first time in 53 years.

The role of Senator John McCain’s father in the government coverup.

The uncovering of LBJ’s Mossad mistress in the White House.

The fuse that lit the fire of war in the Middle East that is still burning today.

How brave American men prevented a nuclear war by refusing to die on June 8, 1967.

'Sacrificing Liberty': Best Series Ever for the Truth of the Israeli attack on the USS Liberty

Phillip Nelson

"Remember The Liberty"

Sacrificing Liberty has given me what my heart has needed. The truth has finally been told

Phillip Tourney "USS Liberty Veteran"

This series nails a monumental lie promoted by Israel and the U.S. - their callous denial of complicity in a brutal mass murder in the Mediterranean that changed the Middle East forever.

Peter Hounam "Operation Cyanide"

Sacrificing Liberty" is the best documentary series I have ever seen.

Moe Shafer "USS Liberty Veteran"

Sacrificing Liberty reveals the masterminds behind LBJ's failed false flag on the USS Liberty.

Larry Bowen "USS Liberty Veteran"



THE INCREDIBLE TRUE STORY

One Of The Most Controversial Coverup’s In American History

May, 24, 1967

Pentagon orders USS Liberty, the military's most advanced intelligence-gathering ship, to sail for Eastern Mediterranean Sea from Ivory Coast capital, Abidjan

June 5, 1967

Israel launches surprise attack against Egypt, starting the Six Day War

June 7, 1967

USS Liberty arrives off the coast of Egypt, begins patrolling unsuspectedly in international waters