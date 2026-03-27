Kremlin Issues Chilling Nuclear War Warning - World War 3 Has Already Started!

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END TIME NEWS REPORT * 3.27.2026
KREMLIN ISSUES CHILLING NUCLEAR WAR WARNING
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/breaking-kremlin-issues-chilling-nuclear-36934522
TODAY'S GLOBAL CONFLICTS...
https://tass.com/politics/2106245
NEW STEP NORMALIZATION
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/us-russian-lawmakers-meet-dc-new-step-normalization/
ARE AIDES HIDING IRAN INFO FROM TRUMB?
https://www.independentsentinel.com/nbc-faux-news-thinks-aides-are-hiding-iran-info-from-trump/
TRUMP'S IRAN WAR BRIEFINGS...
https://www.infowars.com/posts/trumps-iran-war-briefings-may-not-contain-complete-picture-of-war
RGC RHETORIC FRAMES U.S. ISLAND ASSAULT
https://www.iranintl.com/en/202603251955
PENTAGON'S PLANNED FINAL BLOW...
https://slaynews.com/news/pentagon-planning-massive-final-blow-end-iran-war/
TRUMP EXTENDS DEADLINE
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/trump-extends-deadline-iran/
IRAN RELEASES AI PROPAGANDA
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/one-vengeance-all-iran-releases-provocative-ai-propaganda/
IRAN: "NO DEAL"
https://www.infowars.com/posts/iran-defiantly-tells-trump-no-deal-1-day-ahead-of-trumps-deadline
U.S. FORCES COLLAPSE, HIDING IN HOTELS
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/03/26/765891/Iran%E2%80%99s-military--US-forces-in-region-have-collapsed,-hiding-in-hotels
KHARG ISLAND...
https://www.theatlantic.com/international/2026/03/iran-trump-kharg-island/686487/
LAST DAYS OF THE PETRO DOLLAR
https://www.morningstar.com/news/marketwatch/2026032530/how-the-iranian-war-may-lead-to-the-last-days-of-the-petrodollar
U.S. DECLARED INSOLVENT
https://finance.yahoo.com/economy/policy/articles/treasury-just-declared-u-insolvent-151425143.html
CASH PATEL/S EMAIL HACKED
https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/patels-personal-email-hacked-iran-linked-group-report
Augusto's Websites,,,
theappearance.com
theappearance.net
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson