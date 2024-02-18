Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Flashback: X Files Disclosure.
channel image
Roobs Flyers
89 Subscribers
101 views
Published 21 hours ago

Watch this and have your mind blown.

They knew it did this 20 years ago. Whoever wrote the script for this episode of X-Files has to be a time traveler or a senior deep state operative who revealed their entire plan just for giggles.

Join us now: Before Our Time📜 on Telegram. 


JOIN US: https://roobsflyers.bio.link/

Keywords
disclosurethe x filesmrna gene therapy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket