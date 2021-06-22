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The Lowest-Hanging Longevity Fruit - "Why We Sleep" ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ Book Review
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33 views • June 22, 2021
Modernity conspires, in ways subtle and not-so-subtle to deprive you of the sleep you desperately need. Taking back the sleep you deserve is (perhaps) the most multiplicative of factors impacting your health, strength of mind, and ultimately longevity.
In this podcast, I thrust a phallus of fascinating factoids from "Why We Sleep" by Matthew Walker and break down the pragmatic takeaways from this book which is more for sleep scientists than sleep hackers.
Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/624-why-we-sleep
Order book
https://amzn.to/3qfgKoz
5:58 This thing called sleep
11:22 Melatonin
16:36 Circadian biology
23:40 Why we dream
36:00 Dreams as “therapy"
37:45 Sleeping pills will kill you!
39:48 Sleep paralysis and aliens
40:07 Sickness vs sleep
46:10 Junk light vs sleep
51:55 The bad news about alcohol
58:00 Sleep hacks and tips
1:07:27 Society and sleep
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
My books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate cryptocurrency
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
https://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://roselandj.medium.com/
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@jroseland:f916013d3e35b1fdf9d25db488ec9ea5cd15b434
on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jroseland/
on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/jroseland
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.
In this podcast, I thrust a phallus of fascinating factoids from "Why We Sleep" by Matthew Walker and break down the pragmatic takeaways from this book which is more for sleep scientists than sleep hackers.
Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/624-why-we-sleep
Order book
https://amzn.to/3qfgKoz
5:58 This thing called sleep
11:22 Melatonin
16:36 Circadian biology
23:40 Why we dream
36:00 Dreams as “therapy"
37:45 Sleeping pills will kill you!
39:48 Sleep paralysis and aliens
40:07 Sickness vs sleep
46:10 Junk light vs sleep
51:55 The bad news about alcohol
58:00 Sleep hacks and tips
1:07:27 Society and sleep
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
My books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate cryptocurrency
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
https://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://roselandj.medium.com/
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@jroseland:f916013d3e35b1fdf9d25db488ec9ea5cd15b434
on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jroseland/
on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/jroseland
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.
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