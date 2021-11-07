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ARE YOU THAT CRAZY? Tens of Thousands of Children Age 5 to 11 Injected with Gene Therapy Shots
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80 views • November 07, 2021
Tens of Thousands of Children Age 5 to 11 Injected with Gene Therapy Shots
YOU HAVE TO BE FUCKING CRAZY - I hardly ever swear, but if ever there was a time, it's now! You are out of your mind and their blood will be on your hands. YOU WILL BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE! THIS IS MADNESS!
Tens of thousands of children age 5 to 11 were injected with the Pfizer bioweapon gene therapy shot over the past couple of days.
This is truly one of the darkest days in the history of our nation.
Do you have blood on your hands? Most of these parents have been deceived, and do not know the truth.
For those of us who do know the truth, we have a responsibility to warn others.
"Rescue those being led away to death; hold back those staggering toward slaughter. If you say, 'But we knew nothing about this,' does not he who weighs the heart perceive it? Does not he who guards your life know it? Will he not repay each person according to what he has done?" (Proverbs 24:11-12)
"Therefore, I declare to you today that I am innocent of the blood of all men. For I have not hesitated to proclaim to you the whole will of God."(Acts 20:26-27)
Article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/do-you-have-blood-on-your-hands-tens-of-thousands-of-children-age-5-to-11-injected-with-gene-therapy-shots/
YOU HAVE TO BE FUCKING CRAZY - I hardly ever swear, but if ever there was a time, it's now! You are out of your mind and their blood will be on your hands. YOU WILL BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE! THIS IS MADNESS!
Tens of thousands of children age 5 to 11 were injected with the Pfizer bioweapon gene therapy shot over the past couple of days.
This is truly one of the darkest days in the history of our nation.
Do you have blood on your hands? Most of these parents have been deceived, and do not know the truth.
For those of us who do know the truth, we have a responsibility to warn others.
"Rescue those being led away to death; hold back those staggering toward slaughter. If you say, 'But we knew nothing about this,' does not he who weighs the heart perceive it? Does not he who guards your life know it? Will he not repay each person according to what he has done?" (Proverbs 24:11-12)
"Therefore, I declare to you today that I am innocent of the blood of all men. For I have not hesitated to proclaim to you the whole will of God."(Acts 20:26-27)
Article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/do-you-have-blood-on-your-hands-tens-of-thousands-of-children-age-5-to-11-injected-with-gene-therapy-shots/
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