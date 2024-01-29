Border Security Sparks A Battle Between State and Federal Government

Hey there, Common Sense Ohio listeners! It's Norm, Steve, and Brett, back at it again with another episode of our show. We've got a lot to cover today, so grab a cup of coffee in your Harper Plus Accounting coffee mug, and let's dive in.

We kicked off the show with a hot topic - misconduct in sports. We dished out our thoughts on the differences between a coach's misconduct (looking at you, Jim Harbaugh) and player cheating. We didn't hold back on the Ohio State scandal and its aftermath, digging deep into the leaders’ responsibilities and deniability in such situations. Plus, we couldn't resist comparing it to the Penn State scandal and the lack of proper action. We touch on NCAA violations, the impacts of the new name, image, and likeness (NIL) rules on college sports, and the repercussions for individuals and universities.

You know we couldn't resist dipping our toes into political waters. We discussed Governor Abbott’s actions at the border and his invocation of the 10th Amendment. It got pretty intense, with mentions of historical conflicts between state and federal governments, and even a Supreme Court case from the pre-Civil War era.

From there, we dived into immigration laws, border security, and the potential need for the US Supreme Court to intervene. Of course, we didn’t shy away from expressing our frustration with federal laws not being enforced. We even delved into the economic and social impacts of large-scale immigration.

But hey, it's not all politics and serious stuff! We also geeked out about historical events like World War II's Battle of Stalingrad and delved into an interesting movie recommendation, "Enemy at the Gates."

So, grab that coffee mug, settle in, and get ready for an episode packed with common sense discussions. Don’t forget to engage with us on social media – we love hearing from our fellow Common Sense Ohio enthusiasts. We're always aiming for common sense!

Memorable Moments

00:00 Discussing World War 2 history and battles.

05:41 Hitler plans to capture oil fields

10:20 Soviet city destroyed, turned into a battlefield.

19:34 Ohio State grabbed several players in the player portal.

27:08 Disproportionate penalties for Ohio State football scandal.

34:40 Border protection and immigration enforcement challenges escalate.

37:05 Unprecedented situation of federal government defying laws.

46:37 Immigration must be lawful and controlled.

55:13 Presidents defended liberal laws with attorney generals.

01:00:02 Debating economic invasion and defiance of the law.

01:03:19 Supremacy clause and federal preemption in law.

www.commonsenseohioshow.com

www.facebook.com/commonsenseohio/

www.rumble.com/user/CommonSenseOhioShow

www.youtube.com/@CommonSenseOhioShow

www.brighteon.com/channels/commonsenseohio

Harper & Co CPA Plus - www.harpercpaplus.com/

CPAs and accountants providing accounting, tax, and business advisory services. You deserve a trusted CPA firm partner who has helped hundreds of businesses go from paying the bills to building the business and lifestyle of their dreams.