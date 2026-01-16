WHEN CHOICE BECOMES ‘DANGEROUS’

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The legacy media response to changes in the childhood vaccine schedule questions why shared decision-making between patients and physicians is increasingly framed as dangerous. Far from a narrow health policy dispute, the controversy centers on bodily autonomy and parental choice—core measures of freedom in a country that professes trust in its citizens.