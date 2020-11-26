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95) World leaders, you are IN or OUT - The truth
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60 views • November 26, 2020
Full credits to Quero Emigrar channel:
Portuguese reporters showing reality in Sweden and Estonia (Nov 20, 2020):
PRESIDENT TRUMP, WATCH THIS. You and all the leaders of the world need to see the truth!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Mi4OC1VUNo | Facebook original: https://www.facebook.com/queroemigrarhoje/videos/990581374778891/?__xts__%5B0%5D=68.ARDvP8o_zxfm8tA_Le9sc2DpnzYvB4_X6Q9rJrw7sz7PVsQBZU9W5LTVse1SQianRbMadvyJIukE8TiprHeRtMrs_RLWYczNyZuvSxeebfkCV2qY2ZsmwZCG6MqKP4RSL_F6FMlt-UqEjOw5eEw2eruJlnpBdrKUiINzzI3gkT2H4MvAwPiN41YcdD5M84ttwdHsgzHemj4VG3n5lhhvT6QHdY1w0uF9rDpzohRw_jPH2JNAuTLc6_dbke5Rjp5CE0mwlKvUxGvYOA2yGZRkjn2R9Urj471DTfHondk0zGMyK9bdqUgqsM43g0toJpOaWDjRL1otCaBHVUg4XZZEfmLks1TjGDKGiyf-8g
VERSION WITH THE REPORTERS LIVE AUDIO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5pDlkl-Ggqw
All the Leaders of the world, what is shown here is live recordings of what is happening in Sweden and Estonia, where there is no crisis hysteria. It is all about Full Population Control, not Economy or Politics only.
Portuguese reporters showing reality in Sweden and Estonia (Nov 20, 2020):
PRESIDENT TRUMP, WATCH THIS. You and all the leaders of the world need to see the truth!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Mi4OC1VUNo | Facebook original: https://www.facebook.com/queroemigrarhoje/videos/990581374778891/?__xts__%5B0%5D=68.ARDvP8o_zxfm8tA_Le9sc2DpnzYvB4_X6Q9rJrw7sz7PVsQBZU9W5LTVse1SQianRbMadvyJIukE8TiprHeRtMrs_RLWYczNyZuvSxeebfkCV2qY2ZsmwZCG6MqKP4RSL_F6FMlt-UqEjOw5eEw2eruJlnpBdrKUiINzzI3gkT2H4MvAwPiN41YcdD5M84ttwdHsgzHemj4VG3n5lhhvT6QHdY1w0uF9rDpzohRw_jPH2JNAuTLc6_dbke5Rjp5CE0mwlKvUxGvYOA2yGZRkjn2R9Urj471DTfHondk0zGMyK9bdqUgqsM43g0toJpOaWDjRL1otCaBHVUg4XZZEfmLks1TjGDKGiyf-8g
VERSION WITH THE REPORTERS LIVE AUDIO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5pDlkl-Ggqw
All the Leaders of the world, what is shown here is live recordings of what is happening in Sweden and Estonia, where there is no crisis hysteria. It is all about Full Population Control, not Economy or Politics only.
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