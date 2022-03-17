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What's Going On In Ukraine? What's Inside the COVID-19 Vaccines? Dr. Mikovits & Jeffrey Prather
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211 views • March 17, 2022
Learn:
www.TheRealDrJudy.com
www.PlagueTheBook.com
See Yuval Noah Harari's terrifying vision for the future:
https://www.amazon.com/Yuval-Noah-Harari/e/B00J21BCIW?ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_1&;qid=1647336876&sr=1-1
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
https://www.banned.video/
Thrivetime Show
www.TheRealDrJudy.com
www.PlagueTheBook.com
See Yuval Noah Harari's terrifying vision for the future:
https://www.amazon.com/Yuval-Noah-Harari/e/B00J21BCIW?ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_1&;qid=1647336876&sr=1-1
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
https://www.banned.video/
Thrivetime Show
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