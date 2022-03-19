22 year old woman hospitalized 31 days by PFIZER VAXX induced MYOCARDITIS

SANDRA JURADO22-YEARS-OLDSEVERELY INJURED BY PFIZER INDUCED MYOCARDITISinstagram post:"Siempre recordaré este agosto, como el verano que cambio mi vida. Después de 31 días dejo atrás el hospital y muchas cosas más que se quedan ahí. Salgo con más ganas de vivir que nunca, y con un marcapasos. La vacuna contra el covid, me provocó una miocarditis que afecto a la conducción eléctrica de mi corazón. Aunque mejoré con los días, no lo suficiente para hacer una vida normal. Solo puedo dar las gracias, sobre todo a mi madre, por ser mi pilar fundamental, mi paño de lágrimas, mi vía de escape y mi alegría infinita, gracias por no dejarme tirar la toalla ni un segundo. Gracias a mi padre y a mi hermano, por estar ahí, al pie del cañón, aún sin poder verme. A mis familia, tíos, primos, abuelos… por arroparme desde la distancia. A mis amigos, que me han demostrado una vez más que en lo bueno siempre están, pero que en lo malo aún más. Y por último, a los sanitarios que han hecho que esto sea posible, he visto en sus caras el deseo de salvarme cuando todo se torcía y sus caras de alegría en cada recuperación. Ahora se podría decir que tengo dos cumpleaños, la vida me ha dado otra oportunidad y no pienso desaprovecharla."TRANSLATION:I will always remember this August, as the summer that I changed my life. After 31 days I leave behind the hospital and many other things that stay there. I go out with more desire to live than ever, and with a pacemaker. The Vaccine against the Covid, gave me a myocarditis that affected the electric driving of my heart. Although I improved with the days, not enough to make a normal life. I can only thank, especially my mother, for being my fundamental pillar, my cloth of tears, my way of escape and my infinite joy, thank you for not letting me pull the towel or a second. Thanks to my father and my brother, for being there, at the foot of the canyon, even without being able to see me. To my family, uncles, cousins, grandparents ... for raising me from a distance. To my friends, who have shown me once more that in the good they are always, but that in the bad even more. And finally, to the Sanitarians who have made this possible, I have seen in their faces the desire to save me when everything twisted and their faces of joy in every recovery. Now you could say that I have two birthdays, life has given me another chance and I do not intend to miss it.###SOURCES:Mirrored - Boot Camp