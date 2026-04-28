Stop 5G, Inflation, Chemtrails, radiation and more!

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Here is Cal Washington from the InPowerMovement explaining how HJR 192 changed how money is made and why inflation makes the rich wealthier and the poor even poorer. Discover Law Merchant and what it means relating to the UCC... and how our money became the banks money. Learn this and become independent while knowing the truth.