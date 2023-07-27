Juliet's journey

Hello everyone - o

I am a dog and horse rescuer who has been punished for not being far left. We are always looking for people to support our work of saving dogs from high kill shelters and those no one else will help. We take in medical, mobility challenged ones such as Juliet, who now with a bit of work walks, trots and runs on 3 legs rather than pivoting on that one front leg.





We are always in search of monthly supporters who may sign up through the website page. The amount begins at just $5.00 per month and increases from there. The web page does not show all of the dogs, and does not have the horses on there. At this time you would need to go onto facebook and look up the rescue name Believe in Buster Animal Rescue & Sanctuary, Inc. to get a good feel of what we do.





The rescue web page is https://believeinbuster.org/

Thank you for any consideration in helping the ones no one else wanted to help.



