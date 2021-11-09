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Two ways to chose – eternal Destruction or eternal Life
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40 views • November 09, 2021
Prophecy of November the 9th 2021, given around 9am
It speaks in a poetic way with rhymes the freedom of choice.
The Bible gives in Mt.7:13-14 the same picture
In this poetry the Lord used Autobahn as Hitler used for
fast transportation of the deadly WWII machinery.
Why so many people chose that road to their own eternal destruction is a mystery
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-11-09-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/prophetic-poetry-2021-11-09-two-ways-to-chose/
Or if you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
If you feel led to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
It speaks in a poetic way with rhymes the freedom of choice.
The Bible gives in Mt.7:13-14 the same picture
In this poetry the Lord used Autobahn as Hitler used for
fast transportation of the deadly WWII machinery.
Why so many people chose that road to their own eternal destruction is a mystery
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-11-09-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/prophetic-poetry-2021-11-09-two-ways-to-chose/
Or if you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
If you feel led to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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