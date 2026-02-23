Veracruz & Jalisco, heavy fighting between Mexican security forces & CJNG cartel members

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the states of Veracruz and Jalisco, heavy fighting is underway between Mexican security forces and CJNG cartel members.
Both sides are repeatedly falling into ambushes on the streets of the two states.
Adding, armored vehicles finally spotted in photo:
Armored vehicles are reportedly being deployed in Aguascalientes following the elimination of El Mencho, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.