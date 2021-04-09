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ThePatriotNurse: No Joe, The Violence Epidemic is From YOU, not Law-abiding Gun Owners
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40 views • April 09, 2021
Posted 08April2021: History is repeating itself, remember the Holocaust, The murder of 6 Million Jews. Yom Hashoah which is the day of remembering the murder of 6 Million Jews is the day that this Biden Gun grab/disarm plan was announced.
Patriot Nurse discusses the Biden administration's executive action and advocacy towards firearms restrictions and unconstitutional action. Chuck Schumer and his ilk are salivating for the opportunity to push legislation forward to complement it. New York State is passing it's own NY State Assembly Bill A416 which will lock you up in a Detention Camp as in Auschwitz.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
Patriot Nurse discusses the Biden administration's executive action and advocacy towards firearms restrictions and unconstitutional action. Chuck Schumer and his ilk are salivating for the opportunity to push legislation forward to complement it. New York State is passing it's own NY State Assembly Bill A416 which will lock you up in a Detention Camp as in Auschwitz.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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