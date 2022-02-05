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As Hell Freezes Over, Mainstream Media Actually Reports A Young 24 Year Old Dying From The Pfizer Vaccine
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292 views • February 05, 2022
From VIDMAX
Yahoo News and other outlets have reported this story about a young man in New York suddenly dying of myocarditis after receiving his COVID jab.
The media outlets described it as ''A rare complication from a COVID-19 vaccine turned deadly for the Watts family of Lockwood in upstate New York, according to the Bradford County deputy coroner. Their son, George Watts Jr., died at just 24 years old after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.''
Yahoo News and other outlets have reported this story about a young man in New York suddenly dying of myocarditis after receiving his COVID jab.
The media outlets described it as ''A rare complication from a COVID-19 vaccine turned deadly for the Watts family of Lockwood in upstate New York, according to the Bradford County deputy coroner. Their son, George Watts Jr., died at just 24 years old after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.''
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