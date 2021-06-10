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The New World Order Of The First Galactic Empire
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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153 views • June 10, 2021
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Tom Hanks Accusations by Marvel Actor Isaac Kappy From 2018: https://youtu.be/HRdSizOblpc

Video: Stuff They Don’t Want You to Know: The Knights of Malta: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cOLMcwoY0-4

The Rockefellers And The Rothschilds: https://www.beyondweird.com/conspiracy/cn08-51.html

The Rothschilds are Jesuits: https://geopolitics.co/2015/04/08/the-rothschilds-are-jesuits/

A Rolodex to beat them all: How the late David Rockefeller built up an incredible catalog of 200,000 index cards detailing meetings with everyone from JFK to Nelson Mandela and Donald Trump: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5218459/David-Rockefeller-built-Rolodex-200-000-index-cards.html

“I Am The Devil” https://www.timesofisrael.com/pope-quips-i-am-the-devil-next-to-john-paul-ii/

Bitcoin requires so much computing activity that it eats up more energy than entire countries. One of the easiest and least disruptive things we can do to fight the #ClimateCrisis is to crack down on environmentally wasteful cryptocurrencies - Elizabeth Warren: https://twitter.com/SenWarren/status/1402725005113364486

Higher interest rates would be good for the country, Treasury Secretary Yellen says
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/06/06/higher-interest-rates-would-be-good-for-the-country-treasury-secretary-yellen-says-.html

In a world first, El Salvador makes bitcoin legal tender: https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/el-salvador-approves-first-law-bitcoin-legal-tender-2021-06-09/
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nworothschildilluminati
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