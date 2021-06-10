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The New World Order Of The First Galactic Empire
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153 views • June 10, 2021
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Tom Hanks Accusations by Marvel Actor Isaac Kappy From 2018: https://youtu.be/HRdSizOblpc
Video: Stuff They Don’t Want You to Know: The Knights of Malta: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cOLMcwoY0-4
The Rockefellers And The Rothschilds: https://www.beyondweird.com/conspiracy/cn08-51.html
The Rothschilds are Jesuits: https://geopolitics.co/2015/04/08/the-rothschilds-are-jesuits/
A Rolodex to beat them all: How the late David Rockefeller built up an incredible catalog of 200,000 index cards detailing meetings with everyone from JFK to Nelson Mandela and Donald Trump: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5218459/David-Rockefeller-built-Rolodex-200-000-index-cards.html
“I Am The Devil” https://www.timesofisrael.com/pope-quips-i-am-the-devil-next-to-john-paul-ii/
Bitcoin requires so much computing activity that it eats up more energy than entire countries. One of the easiest and least disruptive things we can do to fight the #ClimateCrisis is to crack down on environmentally wasteful cryptocurrencies - Elizabeth Warren: https://twitter.com/SenWarren/status/1402725005113364486
Higher interest rates would be good for the country, Treasury Secretary Yellen says
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/06/06/higher-interest-rates-would-be-good-for-the-country-treasury-secretary-yellen-says-.html
In a world first, El Salvador makes bitcoin legal tender: https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/el-salvador-approves-first-law-bitcoin-legal-tender-2021-06-09/
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
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Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
The Dollar Vigilante Summit: https://tdvsummit.com
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
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153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
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Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
Tom Hanks Accusations by Marvel Actor Isaac Kappy From 2018: https://youtu.be/HRdSizOblpc
Video: Stuff They Don’t Want You to Know: The Knights of Malta: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cOLMcwoY0-4
The Rockefellers And The Rothschilds: https://www.beyondweird.com/conspiracy/cn08-51.html
The Rothschilds are Jesuits: https://geopolitics.co/2015/04/08/the-rothschilds-are-jesuits/
A Rolodex to beat them all: How the late David Rockefeller built up an incredible catalog of 200,000 index cards detailing meetings with everyone from JFK to Nelson Mandela and Donald Trump: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5218459/David-Rockefeller-built-Rolodex-200-000-index-cards.html
“I Am The Devil” https://www.timesofisrael.com/pope-quips-i-am-the-devil-next-to-john-paul-ii/
Bitcoin requires so much computing activity that it eats up more energy than entire countries. One of the easiest and least disruptive things we can do to fight the #ClimateCrisis is to crack down on environmentally wasteful cryptocurrencies - Elizabeth Warren: https://twitter.com/SenWarren/status/1402725005113364486
Higher interest rates would be good for the country, Treasury Secretary Yellen says
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/06/06/higher-interest-rates-would-be-good-for-the-country-treasury-secretary-yellen-says-.html
In a world first, El Salvador makes bitcoin legal tender: https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/el-salvador-approves-first-law-bitcoin-legal-tender-2021-06-09/
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