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Algernon Sidney - Martyred for Your Liberty
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40 views • March 04, 2022
Algernon Sidney, who was born into a well-educate and connected family, could have lived an easy "honorable" life. He was an outspoken apologist for Liberty under Law and drew the condemnation of the king and his accusors. He refuted Robert Filmer's defense of the Divine Right of Kings and for that he was beheaded and attainted. Hear His prayer to the Lord and decide for yourself whether he knew Him...
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