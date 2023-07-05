Jim Caviezel Died After Being Struck by Lightning While Filming Passion of The Christ Movie

Jim Caviezel reveals never-before-heard details about the iconic film "The Passion of the Christ," and the remarkable incidents surrounding its production.

From a chilling encounter with lightning striking him on the cross to a profound out-of-body experience, Caviezel unveils the astonishing journey behind the scenes. The intensity of the film alone is awe-inspiring, but discovering the authentic accounts of his crucifixion and the lightning strike leaves you pondering the remarkable odds.

The immense pain endured by Caviezel throughout this extraordinary film underscores the indomitable strength he possessed and the unwavering faith he embraced in portraying his role.





