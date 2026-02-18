BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Here’s Why the CCP LOVES the Epstein Files w/ Jan Jekielek
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
755 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • 1 day ago

Jan Jekielek, host of American Thought Leaders with The Epoch Times, joins me to connect the shocking revelations in the Epstein files with what he describes as a state-run, industrial-scale system of forced organ harvesting in communist China, powered by a vast surveillance and propaganda apparatus. He explains how this “kill-to-order” organ industry serves the CCP’s political control, profit motives, and elite longevity projects, while the regime simultaneously exploits scandals like Epstein to demoralize the West, invert moral blame, and sell itself as a righteous alternative as more people begin to wake up to the true nature of communist systems. Buy Jan's book: https://www.amazon.com/Killed-Order-Harvesting-Industry-Adversary/dp/1510786503/ Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Download the free Winter Storm Survival Guide: https://winterstormready.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/ Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save.

Keywords
podcastbrighteoncontent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. beef industry in crisis: Record prices, shrinking herds and mounting pressures on ranchers

U.S. beef industry in crisis: Record prices, shrinking herds and mounting pressures on ranchers

Kevin Hughes
The Abundance Doctrine: How China&#8217;s Strategic Innovation Defeats U.S. Economic Strangulation

The Abundance Doctrine: How China’s Strategic Innovation Defeats U.S. Economic Strangulation

Mike Adams
CBO warns: U.S. debt to hit record 120% of GDP by 2036 amid rising deficits

CBO warns: U.S. debt to hit record 120% of GDP by 2036 amid rising deficits

Kevin Hughes
From eggs to fuel oil: Federal data reveals widespread price drops as inflation cools

From eggs to fuel oil: Federal data reveals widespread price drops as inflation cools

Cassie B.
Silver and gold surge as inflation fears and market turmoil drive safe-haven demand

Silver and gold surge as inflation fears and market turmoil drive safe-haven demand

Patrick Lewis
Rising jobless claims signal deepening economic crisis amid hidden agendas

Rising jobless claims signal deepening economic crisis amid hidden agendas

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy