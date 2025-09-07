Trump's National Guard Plan Exposes Blue Team Hypocrisy: Chicago’s Crime Crisis UNMASKED!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Buckle up for a no-holds-barred rant tearing into the Blue Team’s hypocrisy as Trump threatens to send the National Guard to clean up Chicago’s crime-ridden streets! From plummeting crime stats in D.C. to the Democrats’ meltdown over “fascism,” we dive into how Pritzker, Johnson, and their virtue-signaling crew prioritize hating Trump over saving lives. Why are they protecting criminals while their own voters dodge bullets? Is this Trump Derangement Dementia or just evil? Let’s unpack the clown show, from Soros-funded chaos to media meltdowns, and why Trump might be better off trolling than deploying troops. Drop your take below—Blue Team flunking or just playing the victim? #Trump #ChicagoCrime #Politics #Rant
