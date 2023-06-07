Create New Account
Chris Licht steps down as CEO of CNN | NY Post
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday
Chris Licht steps down as CEO of CNN after scathing mag profile

Chris Licht is resigning as CEO of CNN, it was announced Wednesday morning, after a scathing magazine profile alienated staffers and key senior figures at the network who called for his head.

Warner Bros. Discovery, CNN’s corporate parent, announced Licht’s resignation effective immediately.

His departure comes a little more than a year after he took over for Jeff Zucker, the beloved former network boss who was forced to quit after revelations of a relationship with a subordinate.

Read more at
https://nypost.com/2023/06/07/chris-licht-steps-down-as-cnn-boss/

Keywords
cnnny postchrist lichtceo resigns

