Chris Licht steps down as CEO of CNN | NY Post

Chris Licht steps down as CEO of CNN after scathing mag profile
Chris Licht is resigning as CEO of CNN, it was announced Wednesday morning, after a scathing magazine profile alienated staffers and key senior figures at the network who called for his head.
Warner Bros. Discovery, CNN’s corporate parent, announced Licht’s resignation effective immediately.
His departure comes a little more than a year after he took over for Jeff Zucker, the beloved former network boss who was forced to quit after revelations of a relationship with a subordinate.
Read more at
https://nypost.com/2023/06/07/chris-licht-steps-down-as-cnn-boss/
