Andrew Bridgen MP: "When begin arresting the Jab criminals"?

"Lessons have been learned. Action will be taken. The only real lesson that's been learned has been learned by the public - that they can't trust government to protect them from unsafe medicines."
In questions about the contaminated blood scandal (sparsely attended as usual with subjects like this) I asked Paymaster General John Glen about the obvious parallels between the criminal coverup identified by Sir Brian Langstaff from decades ago and the coverup I believe is going on now of Covid vaccine harms.
I also asked him when, given Sir Brian's findings, the arrests would start.
He didn't answer either question.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.