Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Andrew Bridgen MP: "When begin arresting the Jab criminals"?
channel image
Fritjof Persson
383 Subscribers
125 views
Published a day ago

"Lessons have been learned. Action will be taken. The only real lesson that's been learned has been learned by the public - that they can't trust government to protect them from unsafe medicines." In questions about the contaminated blood scandal (sparsely attended as usual with subjects like this) I asked Paymaster General John Glen about the obvious parallels between the criminal coverup identified by Sir Brian Langstaff from decades ago and the coverup I believe is going on now of Covid vaccine harms. I also asked him when, given Sir Brian's findings, the arrests would start. He didn't answer either question.

Keywords
arrestingwhen beginthe jab criminals

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket