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Who is responsible for botching the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan?
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2251 views • August 31, 2021
With the war in Afghanistan officially over, a crisis in the country is unfolding before our very eyes. One America's Shane Althaus spoke with U.S. Senate candidate Jake Bequette about the apparent lack of leadership and poor strategizing on the part of those who put together this withdrawal plan. Here's more.
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